35-year-old WWE star reacts to new champion being crowned on RAW

A new champion was crowned on the latest episode of WWE RAW. Recently, 35-year-old star Dakota Kai reacted to Piper Niven becoming the new partner of Chelsea Green and becoming one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champion.

On the latest edition of RAW, Adam Pearce told Chelsea Green to vacate her tag team title as her partner Sonya Deville is out with an ACL injury. However, Green told him she is conducting auditions for "Chelsea's Got Talent" to find her next teammate.

As Katana Chance and Kayden Carter showed up to challenge Green for the title, Piper Niven came out of nowhere and attacked the duo. She then demanded the champion to be her partner.

Recently, Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai took to her Instagram stories and reacted to Niven becoming the new WWE Tag Team Champion by teaming up with Chelsea Green.

"Okkkkkk @pipernivenwwe..." Kai wrote on her Instagram story.

You can check out a screenshot of her Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Dakota Kai's Instagram story

Kai was out with an injury for some time. She made her much-awaited return when she helped her Damage CTRL teammate IYO SKY to successfully cash in her MITB briefcase and win the Women's Championship from a battered Bianca Belair. Now it seems like they will be eyeing the tag team titles.

Dakota Kai recently made an appearance on WWE SmackDown as well

Dakota Kai opened up when she made a last-minute appearance at SummerSlam to help her teammate. However, according to a report by PWInsider, it looks like she wasn't scheduled for an appearance for SmackDown either, but she was called again at the last minute.

"Dakota Kai was not initially scheduled for Smackdown we are told. The story backstage making the rounds was that once again, she was called at the last minute to fly into the taping, just as she was SummerSlam," reported PW Insider's Mike Johnson.

Dakota Kai hasn't recovered fully from her injury, so she is not featured in WWE matches. However, for now, she'll be showing up alongside her Damage CTRL teammates, Bayley and IYO SKY.

