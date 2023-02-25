35-year-old WWE star says she'll be "forever grateful" to Stephanie McMahon for support during tough times

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella recently opened up about her hard road back to WWE. She also explained how Stephanie McMahon supported her during a tough time in her life.

The Princess of Staten Island was out of action for over six months after suffering an injury during a live event. Amid the injury lay-off, Carmella also had to face a miscarriage and an ectopic pregnancy.

The RAW star recently joined her husband Corey Graves on the After the Bell podcast where she detailed possibly the toughest time of her life:

"I was on bedrest for four weeks straight, couldn't do anything — but then I'm also processing the loss of our baby," Carmella said. "I was in a deep depression for a while ... I have never felt so alone. Because it's kind of like blaming yourself: 'What did I do wrong? How could I have prevented this?' But [it] turns out there's nothing I could have done. It's just how your body reacts. And women came out of the woodwork; that's why I wanted to share my story ... If I'm going through this, surely there are other women out there ... or anyone going through that."

Carmella added that Stephanie McMahon was in constant touch with her during this time, for which she'll be "forever grateful" to the former WWE CEO:

"She was so supportive of me through all of it," Carmella explained. "Reached out to me several times, we had several phone conversations about it." (H/T- Wrestlinginc)

Stephanie McMahon is no longer a part of the WWE

The last several months have been chaotic for WWE, with Vince McMahon facing multiple misconduct allegations. This led to the 77-year-old stepping down as the company's chairman and CEO. Vince was replaced by Stephanie McMahon, who had previously announced a leave of absence.

Stephanie was then elected as the co-CEO of the company alongside Nick Khan after Vince McMahon announced his retirement from pro wrestling. However, Mr. McMahon returned from retirement earlier this year, which led to a major shuffle in WWE's backstage staff.

Shortly after the 77-year-old made his return, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from the promotion, which raised a few eyebrows. The Billion Dollar Princess was loved and adored by everyone who worked with her and received heartfelt messages from her colleagues upon retirement.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes