35-year-old WWE star sends a message after finally returning to RAW

A 35-year-old WWE star has sent a message on social media after finally returning to Monday Night RAW on the brand's latest episode. The name in question is backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley.

Kelley made her official WWE debut in April 2016 on the pre-show of NXT Takeover: Dallas. She made her official television debut in September 2019 during an episode of the developmental brand before leaving the Stamford-based company in February 2020. Cathy returned to World Wrestling Entertainment in October 2022 as a backstage interviewer on Monday Night RAW. However, in June 2023, the star was shifted to SmackDown under the same role.

Cathy Kelley finally returned on the latest episode of the red brand. She took to X/Twitter to send a message after her return. Kelley replied to a fan that she was a fan of her and Jackie Redmond being backstage announcers on Monday Night RAW.

"i'm a fan of it too," Cathy Kelley shared.

You can check out Cathy Kelley's tweet below:

What the future has in store for the talented star remains to be seen.

Cathy Kelley talked about leaving WWE

During an interview with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Cathy Kelley talked about leaving the Stamford-based promotion. The 35-year-old star said that she wanted to pursue other things but later realized that she could have done that within WWE as well.

"It was really challenging [leaving World Wrestling Entertainment]. I think at the time, I said it was for reasons of to pursue other things and I still believe I could have pursued all of those things within WWE. But, I felt at the time, I really needed to step away. My mental health had really declined. I’ve struggled with depression and panic attacks, anxiety, basically from high school-on, on and off and it was really tough," Cathy Kelley said.

Kelley and Rhea Ripley are real-life friends, and the duo are always seen sharing social media banters with each other. It will be interesting to see how Mami will react when she comes face-to-face with Cathy backstage.

