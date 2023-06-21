35-year-old WWE star shares an update on her ongoing injury

After recently picking up a severe ACL injury, WWE RAW Superstar Dakota Kai has provided fans with details on her ongoing rehab.

Kai teamed up with Bayley against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the May 12, 2023, episode of SmackDown. During the Women's Tag Team Championship bout, the 35-year-old tore her ACL, sidelining her from active competition for the foreseeable future.

Dakota Kai recently took to social media as she revealed to fans that she is out of her knee brace following a successful surgery.

"I’m outta my brace and back wearing sweatpants with holes in the knees," tweeted Kai.

Since her injury, Kai's Damage CTRL teammates Bayley and IYO SKY have looked to regain momentum on the blue brand. The Role Model and SKY recently qualified for the 2023 Women's Money In The Bank ladder match.

Bayley wanted to form a WWE faction with Dakota Kai for a long time

Last July, Bayley made her much-awaited return at WWE SummerSlam. However, she was not alone as Dakota Kai and IYO SKY shockingly joined her side.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Kai explained how she was always earmarked to become The Role Model's stablemate.

"Bayley has been talking to me about this idea for years now," Kai said. "We were talking about when I was still in NXT, it was like 2018 when she first brought it up to me and then again at Evolution. We just kept like saying, 'This needs to happen, we want this to happen so bad,' and obviously, the members changed. But I was the constant." (H/T Digital Spy)

While the group's debut sent a solid message to the women's division, a string of significant losses over the past year has hurt Damage CTRL's credibility. Fans will have to wait and see if SKY or Bayley can emerge victorious at Money in the Bank.

