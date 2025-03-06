35-year-old WWE star has won every single match at last four WrestleManias; will look to win fifth consecutive match this year

A top WWE Superstar and former champion hasn't lost a WrestleMania match in four years. Bianca Belair is on the way to compete in her fifth straight 'Mania match in a few weeks.

Ad

It seems WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is very high on Bianca Belair, judging by the result of the Women's Elimination Chamber match. The EST survived the hellish structure and is set to compete in a Women's title match at 'Mania. Belair will face IYO SKY in a Women's World title match at The Show of Shows.

Belair has not lost a single 'Mania match since 2021. Although she lost the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 in 2018, she has yet to suffer another loss at the mega event. Belair will look to win her fifth consecutive match at The Grandest Stage of Them All when she faces IYO SKY for the Women's World title.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

Bianca Belair's WrestleMania journey

Becky Lynch eliminated Belair in the Women's Battle Royal at the 2018 edition of The Show of Shows. Three years later, Belair took on Sasha Banks in the main event of Night One of 'Mania. She won the historic encounter, securing the SmackDown Women's title.

In 2022, Belair took on Becky Lynch with the latter's RAW Women's title on the line. After a grueling 19-minute match, Belair emerged victorious over Big Time Becks, securing the title belt. One year later, Belair defended her RAW Women's title against The Empress of Tomorrow, Asuka. Belair was the winner this time around as well.

Ad

Last year, Belair competed in a Six-Woman Tag Team match at The Show of Shows. Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi secured a victory over Damage CTRL, which included Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane. It remains to be seen whether Belair can pick up another win when she faces SKY next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback