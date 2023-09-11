35-year-old WWE Superstar breaks silence following recent loss to The Judgment Day 

An upcoming WWE Superstar was on the losing end of a match against The Judgment Day this week. The 35-year-old star has now taken to social media to break their silence.

Ridge Holland has had a positive run on the main roster since being called up from NXT in early 2022. The Englishman immediately linked up with Sheamus and was soon joined by Butch, forming The Brawling Brutes.

The trio has been featured prominently on the blue brand, feuding with Imperium and The Bloodline. Holland primarily competes in a tag team with Butch, the duo have had multiple opportunities at the Undisputed Tag Team Championship but have so far been unsuccessful in their title battles.

Last Friday on SmacDown, Holland and Butch faced off against the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day. Balor and Priest won the battle after a close-fought contest.

However, Holland still seems to be in high spirits. The former NXT standout broke his silence and posted a clip from the match on Instagram.

"Stompin’ spinnin’ and stallin’ #fightnight#Butch #Ridge #Brawlingbrutes," Halland wrote in the caption.

WWE Superstar teases a new member of the Brawling Brutes

The Brawling Brutes have competed as a three-person group for nearly two years. Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch have become a popular act amongst the WWE Universe.

On a recent edition of NXT, Butch took on a fellow Englishman, rising star Charlie Dempsey. The son of William Regal wrestles a similar style to that of the Brawling Brutes, and WWE fans on social media were quick to suggest that he could join the group.

Butch reacted to the suggestion, taking to Twitter after the match to call the former NXT UK star a "future Brute."

"FUTURE BRUTE, probably," he said.

