35-year-old WWE Superstar defeats the formidable Chad Gable clean on RAW; secures first victory in 56 days

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed defeated Chad Gable during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

After his impressive showing against Gunther over the past few weeks, Gable approached WWE Official Adam Pearce during the latest episode of RAW. Chad wanted another opportunity for the Intercontinental Championship. However, Pearce said he could not just grant Gable a match as the Imperium leader had already defeated him recently.

He noted that Gable would have to prove himself to get another shot at the title. Big Bronson Reed made his presence felt as he agreed with Pearce and asked Gable to go back in the line as it was the Big Aussie's time to shine. Hence, a match between the two was scheduled for the show.

The bout saw hard-hitting back-and-forth action as both men looked to prove themselves. During the closing stages, the master of the Alpha Academy tried to hit the Chaos Theory on Reed.

However, his knees gave out, and Reed took advantage of the situation and hit the 747 splash to secure a crucial victory.

This was Reed's first victory in 56 days. His last win came against Tommaso Ciampa in July during an episode of Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see what's next for the impressive Aussie Superstar.

