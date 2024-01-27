35-year-old WWE Superstar reveals relationship with teenage Rhea Ripley

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed recently opened up about his relationship with a young Rhea Ripley.

The 35-year-old Australian star started his wrestling career on the independent circuit in his home country over a decade and a half ago. He later competed in different promotions in other countries before signing with WWE in 2019. Although he was released two years later, Reed returned in 2022 to join RAW, where Rhea Ripley is also active.

In an interview with WrestlingNews.co ahead of the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Reed opened up about his unique relationship with the current Women's World Champion. He disclosed that his compatriot was a fan of his when she was a teenager. She attended wrestling shows to watch him compete. Meanwhile, he witnessed her wrestling career kick off.

"[I heard you talking about Rhea Ripley being a big fan of yours and she came in visited you in multiple occasions when you were wrestling. Tell me more about that.] Well, we both started both from the same town Adelaide, South Australia. I started wrestling a little while before her. And when she was a teenager, she used to come watch me as a fan, funnily enough, and then I was able to actually watch her start her career, start training, and go all the way through to what she is now today. So, it's pretty cool," he said. [1:20 - 1:51]

Who will challenge Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 40?

Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to capture the Women's World Championship (fka SmackDown Women's Title) at WrestleMania 39. She recently surpassed 297 days as champion. Over the past several months, The Eradicator has overcome multiple top challengers.

Thirty female WWE Superstars will battle for a Women's Championship shot tonight at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble. Some have already expressed their intent to challenge Ripley if they win the match, including Becky Lynch and Bayley.

It will interesting to see who comes out on top this Saturday night.

