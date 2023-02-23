35-year-old WWE Superstar wants a one-on-one match with Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has arguably been the most intimidating superstar in the world of sports entertainment for over two decades. The Beast Incarnate has outclassed numerous superstars of the past and present. Current Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently said he wants a one-on-one match against Lesnar.

Last year, Brock Lesnar began feuding with Bobby Lashley as he wanted a win over The All Mighty after losing his WWE Championship to the latter. Lesnar eventually scored a victory against Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Last month, Gunther came face-to-face against Brock Lesnar as part of the Men's Royal Rumble Match, which excited fans worldwide. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, The Ring General noted that while he is currently focused on being the Intercontinental Champion, he would like to have a feud with The Beast Incarnate soon.

"That moment? Let's go. There was a super exciting moment for me obviously. Brock is a competitor that I was always impressed with. And I have said it before but people call me like the End Boss in situations but Brock might be my personal End Boss. And I think the moment that we had was all I needed out of it right now. Basically, a real-life confirmation that the audience is up for that. Obviously, my focus right now is on being the Intercontinental Champion but going down the line, I think that's something I really want to go for to be in the ring with Brock one-on-one."

It will be interesting to see when and if these two superstars will get the chance to collide and create magic inside the squared circle.

Omos challenged Brock Lesnar for a match at WrestleMania 39

Last week, Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley for the third time at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023. However, the bout's outcome disappointed fans as Lashley won via disqualification.

Meanwhile, MVP has been trying to reunite The Hurt Business on the red brand and possibly include Omos in the mix. However, The All Mighty has made his intentions clear and declined the help of his former manager.

Last Monday, MVP shocked the WWE Universe as he issued a challenge on behalf of Omos for a match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood.

It will be interesting to see if The Beast Incarnate accepts the challenge or if the challenge laid out by MVP is a ruse to reunite The Hurt Business with Bobby Lashley and Omos under the same stable.

Who do you think will face The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

