35-year-old WWE Superstar wrestles first RAW match in more than three months 

Elimination Chamber takes place in just five days, and WWE ensured this week on RAW that their Women's Division was given a fair shot when it comes to qualifying for the Women's Chamber match.

Several women made their return to RAW as part of the Battle Royal, including Raquel Rodriguez, Xia Li, B-Fab, Zelina Vega, and several others.

Xia Li was wrestling her first match since November, and she didn't last long since she was the third woman to be eliminated after Raquel Rodriguez went on a mission and took out both Valhalla and Li.

The former NXT star has been underutilized over the past few months, with her last WWE match coming at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Li's last RAW match came back on November 20 when she lost to Becky Lynch, so big things were not expected of her this week on the red brand.

The last five women in the match were Ivy Nile, Zoey Stark, Shayna Baszler, Michin, and Raquel Rodriguez. Nile was taken out by Baszler and Stark before Michin was taken out, and Raquel Rodriguez eliminated Baszler.

It came down to Zoey Stark and Raquel before she was able to take out Stark, but Chelsea Green popped up and was also eliminated.

