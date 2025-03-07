350-pound star sends message after getting one step closer to winning first singles title in WWE

A massive star has gotten closer to winning his first singles title in WWE. Following this win, he sent a message to fans on social media.

Since arriving in WWE, Ivar has been in a tag team with Erik. Together, the duo has dominated the tag team division. They have won the NXT Tag Team Championship, the RAW Tag Team Championship, and they are the current World Tag Team Champions. Despite being a successful team, the duo has not won any singles gold in the Stamford-based promotion. However, that might all change.

Ivar is competing in a tournament to determine the number one contender for the Speed Championship. He recently faced off against NXT star Yoshiki Inamura in the semi-finals and emerged victorious. After this win, the 350 lb star took to social media to send the following message:

"Is it time for singles star Ivar to get some singles gold? 2 tittles toddie #WWESpeed."

Check out his tweet below:

Former WWE star EC3 reacted to The War Raiders winning the World Tag Team Championship

The War Raiders' redemption story is inspiring. Not long ago, the duo underwent neck surgery that could have nearly ended their careers. However, they returned to the ring, stronger than ever, and captured the World Tag Team Championship from Judgment Day on the December 16 episode of RAW.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast with host Dr. Chris Featherstone, EC3 spoke positively about The War Raiders winning the tag titles.

"I grew up with Erik over here in the Cleveland scene, so it's always cool to see him succeed," EC3 said. "It's very cool to see Hanson, I forget his Viking name [Ivar], but what he went through with his neck, breaking his neck, to come all the way back. Though we talk about the title, that's meaningful, that's like something bad happening, setting a goal, working towards it, and accomplishing the goal, that's why titles do have meaning. Super cool, happy for them." [From 0:48 – 1:17]

It will be interesting to see whether Ivar will be able to win his first singles title in WWE.

