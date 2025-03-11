350-pound WWE star takes massive shot at former champion after controversial win over Rey Mysterio on RAW

A former champion picked up a win over Rey Mysterio on RAW. After the match, another WWE star fired a shot at him.

Ivar and Kofi Kingston have been feuding online for the past few days. This started after Big E was involved in a segment at WWE Elimination Chamber, where he toured some popular eateries in Canada. When a fan pointed out online that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods wished they were with their former stablemate, Kofi replied that Ivar would be more interested in eating unhealthy foods.

The War Raiders member responded to Kofi before RAW last week, stating he would be defending his tag titles. He also asked The New Day member what his plans for the show were. Tonight on the red brand, Kofi and Woods faced Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee in a tornado tag team match. They were able to secure the win with the help of a masked figure.

Following this win, Kofi Kingston replied to Ivar's tweet and said he beat up Rey Mysterio on RAW and questioned what the Tag Team Champion was up to. The 350-pound star responded to The New Day member, noting that Kofi won because of interference.

"Oh, i am just doing champ things. Successful title defence last week, and enjoying your win tonight with the assistance of that other masked luchador. If only you could accomplish things on your own... one day, new day."

Check out his tweet below:

It will be interesting to see if this leads to a future title match between The New Day and The War Raiders.

