36-year-old rapper checked up on Logan Paul after WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Logan Paul might not have won the titles at Crown Jewel but he earned the respect of the fans after putting his body on the line. Paul recently revealed that after his injury, actor and rapper Drake contacted and checked up on him.

Earlier this month, Logan Paul received one of the biggest opportunities of his young career when he faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. The Maverick gave one of the best performances of his career in only his third official match.

However, the shenanigans caused by The Bloodline and Jake Paul were enough for Reigns to capitalize and defeat The Maverick. Today, Paul uploaded a video on his channel where he showed how rapper Drake contacted him after finding out about the YouTube star's injuries after the match. Here's what happened:

"Drake hit me up. I sent something to him before but he didn't respond. Actually, he completely ignored it but he said "Yo you actually tore all 3?" I guess I did post that like without actually knowing." [From 6:06 to 6:17]

Interestingly, Paul's injuries are not as severe as they were previously expected. He is currently rehabbing and there is no timetable for his return.

MJF recently praised Logan Paul's performance at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Last week, Maxwell Jacob Friedman shocked the world when William Regal turned his back on the Blackpool Combat Club and assisted The Devil in defeating Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Championship at Full Gear 2022. MJF became the youngest champion in the company's history.

Paul won over fans and wrestlers alike after a spectacular performance in Riyadh against The Tribal Chief. Speaking on the Barstool Sports podcast, current AEW World Champion MJF praised Logan Paul's performance in his third match against Roman Reigns:

"So he literally, his knee just exploded. Just exploded, literally in one match and by the way, Logan Paul, you did an incredible job [at Crown Jewel]. I thought he did an absolutely transcendent, major, incredible job but yeah, he found out that this sport is really, really hard on your body." [H/T - PostWrestling]

It will be interesting to see when Paul returns from his injuries and who he will challenge next.

Who do you think The Maverick will face next? Sound off in the comment section.

