36-year-old SmackDown star not cleared for in-ring return at SummerSlam, expected to return soon (Exclusive)

A 36-year-old SmackDown star is expected to be medically cleared for in-ring action very soon following her last match at WrestleMania 41. However, the clearance won't be on time for SummerSlam 2025.On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC discussed the imminent return of The Est of WWE: Bianca Belair. She has been out of in-ring action since losing the Women's World Title match at WrestleMania 41. She appeared as the special guest referee for the Naomi-Jade Cargill match at Evolution, but unfortunately missed the event, and it looks like that could pour onto SummerSlam.So while Bianca Belair isn't going to be cleared on time for SummerSlam 2025, JoeyVotes and TC reported that she is expected to be cleared for in-ring action as soon as next week.Where does Bianca Belair fit in following WWE SummerSlam 2025?Bianca Belair seems to be at a crossroads now that she is expected back on WWE television. There seem to be two clear options: going after Naomi on RAW, or getting back into a story with Jade Cargill on SmackDown. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostUltimately, it all depends on whether Naomi and Jade Cargill walk out of SummerSlam as the respective Women's Champions. While Belair being on SmackDown would be a logical sequence of events, it should be noted that WWE has been relatively flexible in recent times with superstars appearing on the opposite brand they were assigned to.There have been subtle teases on television that things aren't all too well between Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. The latter, in particular, has seemingly shown resistance to the idea of simply reuniting with Belair and picking up where they left off.If Cargill becomes the WWE Women's Champion at SummerSlam, then the odds of them reuniting seem even lower. However, if Belair happens to go to RAW, it would also be logical for her to pick up where she left off with Naomi. The two women had a highly-acclaimed segment on the road to WrestleMania 41, where Naomi admitted to attacking Cargill, but justified doing it for the sake of Belair.The Est of WWE would go on to have her Women's World Title feud on RAW, but was ultimately unsuccessful at WrestleMania 41 before announcing her injury that has kept her out since then.A feud between Naomi and Belair would be a highly-anticipated one, and it would be a huge refresh for the Women's World Title scene, which has had Rhea Ripley in most matches whether she has been the Champion or not.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.