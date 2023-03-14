36-year-old star has a major character change on RAW in a segment with Chad Gable

Chad Gable didn't have a great outing on RAW. He didn't have a match and was backstage for the entire show as Otis went "missing" - or so he thought. Right before he spotted Otis, Gable was confronted by 36-year-old Mustafa Ali, who had a character and appearance change.

Mustafa Ali has been getting annoying for a while now on RAW, and that has been by design. His interactions with Dolph Ziggler have been frustrating to watch, and from what it seems, WWE is turning the wheels, and he has already quietly turned heel.

You can see his appearance in the tweet below.

Chad Gable was confronted by Mustafa Ali, who told him he needed to be happier. He sounded obnoxious, and it looks like he is trying something with a new character on RAW.

As for Chad Gable, he was stunned to see Otis, now 'Otees' - in a photoshoot with Maximum Male Models. When he offered to model himself, he was rejected.

"Otees" ended up going with Maxxine Dupri and the other two members of The Maximum Male Models. It looks like the two-year run of The Alpha Academy is officially coming to an end.

Are you happy with how things are playing out for Mustafa Ali, Gable, and Otis? Sound off in the comments below.

