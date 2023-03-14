Create

36-year-old star has a major character change on RAW in a segment with Chad Gable

By Rohit Nath
Modified Mar 14, 2023 08:22 IST
Chad Gable didn
Chad Gable didn't have a good night on RAW

Chad Gable didn't have a great outing on RAW. He didn't have a match and was backstage for the entire show as Otis went "missing" - or so he thought. Right before he spotted Otis, Gable was confronted by 36-year-old Mustafa Ali, who had a character and appearance change.

Mustafa Ali has been getting annoying for a while now on RAW, and that has been by design. His interactions with Dolph Ziggler have been frustrating to watch, and from what it seems, WWE is turning the wheels, and he has already quietly turned heel.

You can see his appearance in the tweet below.

.@WWEGable is still looking for @otiswwe. 🕵️#WWERAW #WWE https://t.co/gkKo86RFWX

Chad Gable was confronted by Mustafa Ali, who told him he needed to be happier. He sounded obnoxious, and it looks like he is trying something with a new character on RAW.

As for Chad Gable, he was stunned to see Otis, now 'Otees' - in a photoshoot with Maximum Male Models. When he offered to model himself, he was rejected.

Looks like @WWEGable has lost his star pupil. 🌟#WWERAW #WWE https://t.co/c0CBwo6Wta

"Otees" ended up going with Maxxine Dupri and the other two members of The Maximum Male Models. It looks like the two-year run of The Alpha Academy is officially coming to an end.

Are you happy with how things are playing out for Mustafa Ali, Gable, and Otis? Sound off in the comments below.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...