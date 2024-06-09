36-year-old star reveals he almost signed with WWE prior to implementation of "new hiring guidelines"

NXT is now a sound entry point for many free agents and independent pro wrestlers to make their way onto the WWE roster. However, there have been a few names that the company has missed out on hiring in the past. Between 2021 and 2022, the promotion fired numerous talents. The implementation of new hiring guidelines seemingly served as a barrier for many who wanted to sign.

One of these stars was 'Speedball' Mike Bailey, who, by 2021, had made waves on the independent circuit and was having stellar matches. The current TNA Wrestling star recently revealed that he was set to sign with NXT, but some new regulations put an end to his hiring process.

Mike Bailey ended up inking a deal with TNA Wrestling in late 2021 and has since been integral to the organization's success. On a recent edition of Talk is Jericho, Bailey opened up about his options at the time and shared details of his talks with World Wrestling Entertainment after he verbally agreed to come on board.

"They’re letting go of people and the person that had hired me, there was rumors that they had gotten released so I texted them and I was like, ‘Hey, is everything okay? Are we good?’ And they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, no problem. Contract’s in the mail. We’re sending it tomorrow' and then the next day, I got an email saying, ‘Hey, due to new hiring guidelines, we’re gonna have to stop your hiring process" [H/T: Ringside News]

In TNA Wrestling, the 36-year-old has won the IMPACT X Divison Championship once.

WWE has since made multiple top signings under Triple H

Following a change in management and the presentation of NXT, WWE's third brand has consistently showcased some of the best talents the industry has to offer. Jade Cargill, Ethan Page, and Lexis King are some up-and-coming names who have popped up on NXT.

TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace recently appeared on WWE TV to kickstart a high-profile program with Roxanne Perez. Hence, Mike Bailey could also get a chance to work under Shawn Michaels in NXT.

With things looking up for the WWE-TNA Wrestling relationship, the situation is promising for rising stars in both promotions.

Do you think Mike Bailey will show up in NXT anytime soon? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

