36-year-old star's heel turn teased during Becky Lynch's match at SummerSlam 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 04, 2025 00:03 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
Becky Lynch retained her Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2025, but it was all thanks to some inadvertent help. A 36-year-old star's heel turn was teased at SummerSlam 2025.

Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch went to war for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. There were no disqualifications and no count-outs, which meant that anything would go. This resulted in the sly Lynch using the external objects to her advantage. For example, she used a zip-tie to paralyze Valkyria, or at the very least, limit her mobility.

During the match, Becky Lynch was momentarily stopped by the 36-year-old (former) Grand Slam Champion Bayley. The 2024 Royal Rumble winner came out to help Lyra Valkyria, and Lynch tried to convince her to turn and attack Valkyria instead. Bayley would, of course, refuse this offer.

Instead, she decided to go after Big Time Becks. Unfortunately for Lyra Valkyria, the momentary interference of Bayley saw her mishandle things, and after Lynch ducked down, it was Valkyria who took the brunt of Bayley's attack, directly leading to the finish.

In essence, Bayley is the reason why Valkyria can't challenge for the Intercontinental Championship as long as Lynch holds the title.

It was a brutal night for the former Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
