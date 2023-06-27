36-year-old star set to compete in a one-on-one match for the first time in four years on WWE RAW

This week's WWE RAW will be the final show for the stars on the red brand before heading to London for Money in the Bank 2023. Today, the company announced that, ahead of the premium live event, one-half of the Undisputed Women's Tag Team Champions, Ronda Rousey, will face Raquel Rodriguez.

Earlier this year, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler continued their alliance from the previous year and entered the tag team division. The two stars scored a big victory at WrestleMania 39 before going on a hiatus.

Last week, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler became the new Undisputed Women's Tag Team Champions and were immediately challenged by a returning Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Later, WWE booked a match between the two teams for the event in London. Today, it was revealed that Ronda Rousey would have her first one-on-one contest since 2019 against Raquel Rodriguez.

Raquel Rodriguez sends a message to the champions ahead of WWE RAW

Earlier this year, Raquel Rodriguez again entered the tag team division alongside Liv Morgan. Unfortunately, the two stars could not score a victory at WrestleMania 39. However, Rodriguez and Morgan became the number one contender after the event and defeated the team of Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Sadly, they relinquished the title after Morgan sustained an injury. Last week, Liv Morgan returned, and the two stars reunited to face new Undisputed Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

Today, Raquel Rodriguez will face Ronda Rousey in a one-on-one match ahead of their bout at Money in the Bank 2023. Here's what Rodriguez had to say about their upcoming match in London ahead of RAW. Check it out:

"Let’s win ‘em back girlie @YaOnlyLivvOnce❤️💙🇬🇧"

Raquel Rodriguez is a two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion with Aliyah and Liv Morgan. It will be interesting to see if she captures her third title in London.

