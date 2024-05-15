36-year-old top WWE Superstar claims she missed Asuka on RAW

A WWE Superstar and heel stable member claimed that she missed Asuka on RAW. The superstar in question is Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Damage CTRL member IYO SKY faced Shayna Baszler in the quarterfinals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. The former WWE Women's Champion stood victorious after attacking Baszler with a Meteora and a moonsault.

Dakota Kai also faced Becky Lynch for a singles match on RAW but lost the bout via DQ due to interference from the other Damage CTRL members. After the match, The Man was beaten down by both SKY and Kairi Sane, before Lyra Valkyria came out in her support. Eventually, it was Liv Morgan who attacked Lynch from behind.

Following the episode, Kai took to her social media to pose with Sane and SKY, mentioning that she missed Asuka. She wrote:

"Love us, hate us.. wdgaf 😘 We miss you, @wwe_asuka. Hair @ianmaxion."

Check out Dakota Kai's Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Bayley shares her opinion on getting kicked out of Damage CTRL

Bayley previously shared her opinion about being kicked out of her stable Damage CTRL. While speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, The Role Model mentioned that she knew the dynamics of the faction would change and that her stablemates would eventually turn on her.

She said that the other Damage CTRL members had just waited for the right moment to take her out.

"Yeah, if you would have seen when they attacked me that day, I definitely saw it coming. It was a long time coming, I think. I feel now, looking back in hindsight, that they were just waiting for the right moment, and I think they thought I was a little dumber than I really am, you know?" [0:55 – 1:15]

Although The Role Model is enjoying her time as the current WWE Women's Champion, it will be interesting to see when, and if, she will cross paths with Damage CTRL again.