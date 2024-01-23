36-year-old top WWE Superstar has to "eat Brock Lesnar alive" at WrestleMania 40, urges veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes Intercontinental Champion Gunther should "eat Brock Lesnar alive" at WWE WrestleMania 40.

The Beast Incarnate last competed in August when he lost to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. According to the latest reports, the Stamford-based company plans to have him return soon. Meanwhile, he is rumored to square off against Gunther at WrestleMania 40.

The Ring General has been a dominant force since his promotion to the main roster in 2022. Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan addressed the possibility of seeing Gunther and The Beast Incarnate clash at the Show of Shows. He claimed the leader of Imperium has to "eat Lesnar alive."

"He has got to eat Brock alive. I know you think I'm crazy. He's got to eat him alive. Can you imagine that? [Remember when Brock faced Goldberg and Goldberg kinda pushed him down, he gave him that look like 'Oh, sh*t.' If he does that with Gunther, man, that just makes him.] It does," he said.

The former WWE Superstar added:

"And with Goldberg when he did it, that was very like, 'Holy cr*p! Did that really just happen?' We weren't like, 'Oh my God! Goldberg is the man.' We were like, 'Come on dude, Brock would kill this guy.' Like, if Gunther did it, he's still young and he's still on his upswing, it would do so much more for him than it did for Goldberg that night." [22:35 - 23:12]

Gunther confronted Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

The Ring General recently surpassed 590 days as Intercontinental Champion. Meanwhile, he expressed interest in capturing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship last night on RAW when he confronted current champion Seth Rollins.

The 36-year-old had declared for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble. He warned The Visionary that he would target him "when" he wins the historic match, which Rollins welcomed.

Gunther had a previous shot at Rollins' title in a dark match on SmackDown last September. However, he failed to dethrone The Visionary.

