36-year-old WWE star not allowed to leave the US for the next 6 months

WWE Crown Jewel is almost upon us, and the company has gone to lengths to make it a memorable event.

While almost all the championships will be defended at the upcoming premium live event, Gunther won't be in action in Saudi Arabia, and we now have an explanation for the same.

The Ring General has been absolutely dominant since making his main roster debut. He recently surpassed Honky Tonk Man's reign to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time.

However, Gunther is not scheduled for any title defense at the company's upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia and will instead be competing at a house show in New York on the same day. During a recent interview with Austrian outlet Kronen Zeitung, it was revealed that he’s currently unable to leave the United States for six months due to strict residence regulations, which could explain his absence from Crown Jewel.

“For the next six months, GUNTHER (his stage name), who lives in Orlando, is not allowed to leave the USA due to strict residence regulations, and is only allowed to perform within the States during this time.” [H/T: Wrestlepurists]

Gunther competed at WWE Night of Champions earlier this year

Gunther has been booked as an unstoppable force over the last year and a half and has not been pinned or submitted during this time. It did not take long for The Ring General to win the Intercontinental Championship after making his WWE main roster debut, and he has held on to the title ever since.

While he may not be allowed to leave the US currently, The Imperium leader did compete in Saudi Arabia earlier this year. He defended his coveted title against Mustafa Ali and came out on top in an enthralling match at Night of Champions, which emanated from Jeddah.

While it's unlikely that Gunther will lose his championship in the near future, numerous reports have mentioned that WWE plans on promoting him to the main event picture after he drops the belt.

There will also be a #1 contenders match on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW to determine the next challenger for his title.

