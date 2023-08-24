36-year-old WWE star brushes off comparisons with Bray Wyatt; says they are "very, very different"

WWE star Joe Gacy recently spoke about people drawing comparisons between him and Bray Wyatt.

Gacy has been a breakout star in NXT 2.0. His unique character led him to several memorable battles against the likes of Tommaso Ciampa, Cameron Grimes, Carmelo Hayes, and many more. His charisma drew the likes of Jagger Reid, Rip Fowler, and Ava Raine to join him and form the Schism. This dark faction has quickly become one of the most dominant forces on the developmental brand.

This week on Out of Character, Gacy detailed that people saw his appearance and immediately thought of Wyatt. He claimed that his sinister character was also a reason for his association with the Eater of Worlds.

"Let's be honest, I'm heavy set. So, they just went, 'Oh this guy is like Bray Wyatt.' Then I debut a new character, which is pretty much currently what I'm doing. Then there's like a darkness to a character, so automatically everyone just associates it with, 'Oh, he's a dark character, he has a beard, he's heavy set, and he has tattoos. He's just like Bray Wyatt.'"

However, he clarified that they were two very different characters with a unique edge.

"My opinion, me and Bray Wyatt are very, very different. I don't think we're similar. Maybe the fact that we're two gimmicks that are darker, I think that's kinda where I see it," said Gacy. [From 36:59 - 37:38]

Gacy spoke about other stars with dark gimmicks before Bray Wyatt

During the same discussion, Gacy stated that many people compared him to Bray Wyatt during his Wyatt Family days in WWE because he was leading The Schism.

"I understand, years ago, Bray did a cult leader type thing and you could say maybe that aspect of Bray is similar with what I'm doing. I believe what I'm doing now is very different than what Bray has done and also Bray is not the first person to do this thing. So, I don't know why people have to just go just right to Bray. Like nobody brings up Kevin Sullivan, nobody brings up Waylon Mercy." [From 37:39 - 38:08]

Gacy mentioned several stars had the cult leader gimmick long before he and Wyatt. He further noted Kevin Sullivan to be his biggest influence while coming up with the character.

