36-year-old WWE star to challenge Bayley for the Women's Title after emerging victorious on SmackDown

Bayley's first challenger for the WWE Women's Championship was revealed on the latest episode of SmackDown. Naomi and Tiffany Stratton had a match to determine who would get the title opportunity.

At WrestleMania Night 2, The Role Model defeated her former friend and stablemate, IYO SKY, to capture the coveted championship. She won this year's Women's Royal Rumble match and chose The Genius of the Sky as her opponent. The two stars put on a great performance at The Grandest Stage of Them All, and the fans were happy with the outcome.

Bayley made her first appearance as WWE Women's Champion on the latest episode of SmackDown. She cut a promo in the ring to thank the fans for always supporting her. Tiffany Stratton then confronted her.

Naomi also showed up and said she wanted to earn the right to challenge for the title by defeating The Buff Barbie.

During the match, Naomi hit Stratton with a dropkick and a leg drop for a two-count. Naomi then nailed Tiffany with a knee strike and got another nearfall. Later, Tiffany Stratton went for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but Naomi avoided it.

She went for the jackknife pin and got the three-count. It was later confirmed that Naomi would face Bayley next week on SmackDown for the title.

