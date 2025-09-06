36-Year-Old WWE Star Gets Brutally Assaulted on SmackDown After Heartbreaking Loss

A WWE star competed for a major title tonight on SmackDown. She was brutally assaulted after losing the match.Michin has been one of the most consistent performers on the WWE roster. Despite being a solid in-ring competitor, Michin is still in search of her first title win in the Stamford-based promotion. For the past couple of weeks, she has had her eye on Giulia and the Women's United States Championship. She earned a title shot after she defeated Kiana James in seconds last week on SmackDown.Tonight on the blue brand, Giulia defended her Women's United States Championship against Michin. During the bout, Kiana James tried to get involved but was taken out by Michin. This allowed Giulia to pick up the win. Following the match, Kiana James viciously attacked the 36-year-old star, who was already feeling heartbroken after the loss.WWE Star Michin Has Been in Pursuit of the Women's United States Championship for Several MonthsMichin has been in pursuit of the Women's United States Championship since the title was announced. She even competed in the tournament to crown the inaugural champion. During the tournament, she had a good showing and even reached the finals. However, she lost to Chelsea Green.Following this loss, she continued to pursue the Women's US Title. She got a rematch for the title on the 10th January episode of SmackDown and lost to Chelsea Green again. She got another title match that same month against Green and won by DQ. This resulted in her getting one more shot at the title on the 7th March episode of SmackDown. However, she was on the losing side again. Following this, she waited several months before challenging for the title again tonight, only to lose to Giulia.It remains to be seen if Michin will get another shot at the Women's United States Champion.