36-Year-Old WWE Star Gets Brutally Assaulted on SmackDown After Heartbreaking Loss

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 06, 2025 02:44 GMT
SmackDown arena
This star is popular among the fans (source: WWE.com)

A WWE star competed for a major title tonight on SmackDown. She was brutally assaulted after losing the match.

Ad

Michin has been one of the most consistent performers on the WWE roster. Despite being a solid in-ring competitor, Michin is still in search of her first title win in the Stamford-based promotion. For the past couple of weeks, she has had her eye on Giulia and the Women's United States Championship. She earned a title shot after she defeated Kiana James in seconds last week on SmackDown.

Tonight on the blue brand, Giulia defended her Women's United States Championship against Michin. During the bout, Kiana James tried to get involved but was taken out by Michin. This allowed Giulia to pick up the win. Following the match, Kiana James viciously attacked the 36-year-old star, who was already feeling heartbroken after the loss.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

WWE Star Michin Has Been in Pursuit of the Women's United States Championship for Several Months

Michin has been in pursuit of the Women's United States Championship since the title was announced. She even competed in the tournament to crown the inaugural champion. During the tournament, she had a good showing and even reached the finals. However, she lost to Chelsea Green.

Ad

Following this loss, she continued to pursue the Women's US Title. She got a rematch for the title on the 10th January episode of SmackDown and lost to Chelsea Green again. She got another title match that same month against Green and won by DQ. This resulted in her getting one more shot at the title on the 7th March episode of SmackDown. However, she was on the losing side again. Following this, she waited several months before challenging for the title again tonight, only to lose to Giulia.

It remains to be seen if Michin will get another shot at the Women's United States Champion.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications