36-year-old WWE star issues an apology to Alexa Bliss after what happened on SmackDown

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 05, 2025 06:08 GMT
WWE Archive - Source: Getty
Alexa Bliss had a match on SmackDown (Image source: Getty)

Alexa Bliss formed an alliance with Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown this week, and they competed against two other teams for a spot in the Women's Tag Team Championship match at Evolution. Michin, one of her opponents, apologized to Bliss on social media after the bout.

The Queen didn't want to share the spotlight with someone else, and The Goddess seemingly wasn't overly excited about teaming up with her either. However, the latter understood that even though they weren't friends, they needed each other to win the tag titles. Bliss and Nick Aldis managed to convince Charlotte Flair, and the newly formed team qualified for Evolution after defeating The Secret Hervice and B-Fab & Michin.

Alexa Bliss was setting up the Abigail DDT during the triple threat tag match, but she got kicked in the face by Michin before she could execute the move. A fan shared a GIF of the kick on X/Twitter, and Michin responded by apologizing to Alexa.

"Sorry, @AlexaBliss_WWE," wrote Michin.

You can check out the tweet below:

One team from RAW will be added to the Women's Tag Team Championship match, and another team from NXT will also be added. It'll be interesting to see whether Alexa Bliss and Charlotte become tag champions together.

