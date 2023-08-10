36-year-old WWE star posts and deletes tweet about Brock Lesnar

WWE NXT star Dijak recently shared a tweet about Brock Lesnar and deleted it shortly after.

The 36-year-old has been a WWE mainstay for about six years now. He is currently a regular act on NXT.

Dijak recently posted a lengthy tweet praising fellow WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar in response to a fan. Interestingly, he ended up deleting the tweet.

Check out the screengrab of the tweet below:

Dijak heaped big praise on Lesnar and then deleted the tweet

Brock Lesnar recently finished off a feud with Cody Rhodes

Lesnar targeted Cody Rhodes immediately after WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. The feud consisted of three matches, out of which Rhodes won two. The final match at SummerSlam 2023 was won by The American Nightmare, after which The Beast Incarnate embraced Cody.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff was one of several wrestling personalities who praised Lesnar for his performance at SummerSlam.

Here's what he said:

"Oh God, it was phenomenal. It was phenomenal. Hats off to Brock. First and foremost, Brock did a magnificent job. A believably putting Cody over believably. Yes. Because if, if you, if you just dropped out of one of the UFOs that everybody’s talking about now, that evidently are landing every place and been around for a while, if you just came down from wherever you came from and your UFO and you watch that, you watch the interest of that match, you would assume that Brock Lesnar was going to eat Cody Rhodes alive." [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

Lesnar is 46 years old and is still in amazing shape. Now that he's put Cody Rhodes over, it remains to be seen what's next for The Beast Incarnate.

As for Dijak's tweet, fans would love to know why he deleted it, as it was far from controversial.

What could be the reason behind Dijak deleting his tweet about Lesnar? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

