36-year-old WWE star returns after months with unhinged new gimmick; steals ring bell

A top WWE star has returned to the ring once again, and it appears that he has brought a whole new gimmick with him - one that won't make him too many new friends any time soon. The star has taken to hiding underneath the ring and has even stolen the ringbell already.

The star in question is Joe Gacy.

Once leading Schism, the 36-year-old now appears to have taken a different route. Ever since he told Ava that the Schism was no more, the star disappeared from WWE TV. He was last seen back in September with the ending of Schism, and since then, he has been missing. While some cryptic promos have aired in the meantime hinting at a character change, it finally happened this week.

He cut a promo from underneath the ring, talking about how everyone apparently thought that he was beneath them, so he wanted to see what it was like to actually be below them. He then appeared during Arianna Grace's match and stole the ring bell, appearing completely unhinged. Grace's expressions showed that she was not expecting it either, looking repulsed.

This allowed Grace to use the distraction to poke her opponent in the eye and get a win.

The WWE officials were confused about what to do after the match, not having the ring bell, since the end had to be signaled by sounding it. Gacy appeared again, ringing it, yet again looking quite unlike his old composed self.

It seems this is his new character, but it's unclear what is next for the star and whether he wants to feud with anyone. It's also not clear what he wants.

