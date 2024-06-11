36-year-old WWE star's interference leads to Lyra Valkyria's unfortunate loss on RAW

Lyra Valkyria competed against IYO SKY on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. She was seemingly about to win the match, but Dakota Kai's interference led to her unfortunate loss.

After the bell rang, the Irish star hit the Damage CTRL member with a series of strikes in the corner. She followed it up with a dropkick and got a two-count. IYO SKY slapped Lyra and hit a few strikes of her own. She locked the latter in a submission hold and went for the cover but only got a two-count.

Lyra Valkyria tried to perform a dropkick, but IYO slammed her on the apron and nailed her with a moonsault at ringside. Back in the ring, Lyra took out IYO SKY with a springboard crossbody, a few clotheslines, a spin kick, a missile dropkick, and a fisherman suplex for a near fall.

She hit her Nightwing finishing move and nearly won the match, but Dakota Kai interfered. Lyra took out Kai and Kairi Sane, who were at ringside but ended up at the receiving end of the Meteroa. IYO SKY went for the moonsault but the former NXT Women's Champion got her legs up.

In the end, The Genius of the Sky went for a roll-up and got the three count. Damage CTRL attacked Lyra Valkyria after the match, but Kayden Carter and Katana Chance made the save.

