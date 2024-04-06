36-year-old WWE star scores a major win at Stand & Deliver 2024

WWE's developmental brand is set to present Stand & Deliver 2024, which will take place ahead of WrestleMania XL Night One. Joe Gacy started off the event's pre-show with a victory over Shawn Spears.

Earlier this year, Shawn Spears returned to WWE after a stint in All Elite Wrestling. The 43-year-old star adopted a new personality, as he was known as Tye Dillinger during his previous run with the global juggernaut. After his arrival, he entered a feud with Ridge Holland and Joe Gacy.

Today, Spears and Gacy went one-on-one during the pre-show of Stand & Deliver 2024. After some back-and-forth action, Joe Gacy won the match, hitting a hand-spring lariat for the victory.

The 36-year-old star has been with the company for a while, but this was the first time Gacy won a singles bout at a premium live event. It will be interesting to see what the former leader of Schism does next on NXT after a win over a veteran like Shawn Spears.

