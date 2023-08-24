36-year-old WWE Superstar favored to win 2024 Royal Rumble

A 36-year-old WWE Superstar is currently favored to win the Men's Royal Rumble match next year.

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year and punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39. He launched Gunther over the top rope to win the match but ultimately came up short against Roman Reigns at WWE's biggest show of the year. Rhodes has since gotten the better of Brock Lesnar in a rivalry and is currently clawing his way back to the top of the card.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has been dominant ever since arriving on the main roster. The Ring General is quickly approaching The Honky Tonk Man's record as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time and was moments away from winning the Royal Rumble match this past January.

According to Sky Bet, Gunther is currently favored to win next year's Men's Royal Rumble. LA Knight and Cody Rhodes are the next two superstars favored to win the match. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are currently the two female superstars with the best odds to win the Women's Royal Rumble next January.

Gunther discloses why he was hesitant to sign with WWE

Gunther recently shared why he was initially hesitant to sign with WWE.

The leader of Imperium is an old-school professional wrestler. Imperium's catchphrase is "the mat is sacred", and the Intercontinental Champion is more focused on punishing his opponent than winning a war of words before the match.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former NXT UK Champion shared that he grew up watching Japanese wrestling and was reluctant to sign with WWE due to the sports entertainment nature of the product.

"To be honest, it was one of the reasons why he distanced myself from WWE for so long, why I hesitated when everybody from Europe got signed. When I started training and digging into wrestling, I always watched Japanese wrestling. All Japan and more sports-based stuff than the entertainment aspect. But over time, I think it's a normal evolution." [From 04:26 to 04:57]

Gunther has established himself as a dominant force on the red brand but has had some difficulty dealing with Alpha Academy's Chad Gable as of late. It will be interesting to see which superstar eventually dethrones him for the Intercontinental Championship.

