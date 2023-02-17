36-year-old WWE Superstar heavily praises Rhea Ripley ahead of WrestleMania 39

Rhea Ripley was the talk of the town after she lasted for over an hour alongside Liv Morgan before finally eliminating her to win the Women's Royal Rumble match in Alamodome. Recently, the SmackDown Women's Champion and her opponent at WrestleMania 39, Charlotte Flair, praised The Eradicator.

Last year, The Queen returned to the company after a long hiatus. She immediately won the SmackDown Women's Championship by defeating Ronda Rousey on the final SmackDown episode of 2022.

Meanwhile, Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble and punched her ticket to WrestleMania in Hollywood. Speaking on Les Anti-Pods de la lutte, Flair heavily praised her opponent's in-ring ability and stated that they were both main event quality:

"Rhea and I are main event quality. It's a main event story and I want to be the main event with her cause I know it's going to be that good."

It will be interesting to see which woman walks out of the biggest show of the year with the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Rhea Ripley will face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania for the second time in WWE

In 2020, Charlotte Flair won the third-ever Women's Royal Rumble match, earning a title match against the champion of her choosing. However, she did the unthinkable when she went to the developmental brand.

She ended up choosing the then-NXT Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley, after The Nightmare called her out on an episode of WWE RAW. The two women then faced each other for the title, and The Queen won her second NXT Women's Championship.

However, she later lost the title to IYO SKY at NXT TakeOver In Your House and did not return to the developmental brand. Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble match and challenged Charlotte Flair.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day is out for vengeance and retribution against The Queen for her loss at WrestleMania 36. It would be interesting to see if Mami can win the title in Hollywood.

