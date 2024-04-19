36-year-old WWE Superstar reacts to Bayley having a heartwarming moment with her child

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella recently took to social media to react to Bayley having a lovely moment with her son, Dimitri Paul Polinsky.

After dating each other for a few years, Carmella and Corey Graves got married in April 2022. The couple brought a new member into their family in November 2023, a son they decided to call Dimitri Paul Polinsky. Although Mella is currently on a hiatus from in-ring action, shes stays active on various social media platforms often discussing motherhood and her growing family.

Carmella recently took to her Instagram story to share her reaction to an adorable moment in which her son is having a playful time with current WWE Women's Champion, Bayley. In the clip The Role Model is seen having a great time with Dimitri.

Checkout the screengrab of Bayley and Dimitri having a wonderful time:

WWE Superstar Carmella shared a heartfelt note for her husband Corey Graves

WWE Superstar Carmella took to her Instagram handle to send out a lovely message to her husband Corey Graves for being considerate towards her. Graves encouraged her to take a small break from the hard work of being a mother and gave her the opportunity to rest.

In the note Mella penned down how caring Graves is for her in the times that she needs good mental balance. She wrote about her husband being thoughtful enough to book her a hotel room to have a peaceful night's sleep, as she has been dealing with the challenges of motherhood in recent months.

She continued:

"Wine in a paper cup, my favorite popcorn and VPR on the tv…my own little personal heaven. feeling extra grateful for @wwegraves today.. I feel like i was becoming a shell of myself. the lack of sleep the last five months has been so hard on me. I haven’t had longer than a three hours stretch in WEEKS. Add breastfeeding into the mix, along with trying to keep everything together but I was falling apart. I've been on the struggle bus for a while now and it was starting to take over. Luckily, my husband recognized this and decided something needed to give. He booked me a room at a hotel in our neighborhood last night and told me to get lost. (Contd.)"

It will be interesting for fans to see when Carmella finally makes her return to the squared circle.

