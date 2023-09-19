36-year-old WWE talent shares the part of Nia Jax's interview that the company cut out

Nia Jax proved to the WWE Universe that she still is a force to be reckoned with when she returned to the company last week. After she attacked more women in the division last night, she had a backstage interview with Jackie Redmond. The 36-year-old WWE talent shared a part of the interview that was not a part of the official clip.

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, Nia Jax interrupted the Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. She first attacked the challenger, allowing Ripley to retain her title. However, Jax later set her sights on Ripley and laid her out before the show came to a close.

On this week's episode, Michael Cole let the WWE Universe know that Ripley and Rodriguez were not on the show as they were injured. Ripley's absence from the show didn't get in the way of Jax's path of destruction. She appeared during a tag team match involving Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler and The Irresistible Force laid out all the superstars.

Jax did a backstage interview with Jackie Redmond that WWE posted on its social media handle. Redmond saw the video and was surprised to see that it didn't have the part in which she spoke about how much she respected Jax.

"Can’t believe they’d cut the part where I publicly declare how much respect I have for Nia Jax… To be clear."

What happened when Nia Jax made a one-off appearance at the Royal Rumble?

Nia Jax parted ways with the WWE in 2021. She made a special appearance at the Royal Rumble earlier this year as a surprise entrant. She entered the Rumble at number 30 and was by far the biggest threat to the women in the ring.

Rhea Ripley hit Jax with the Riptide that allowed all the women to collectively eliminate her from the match. Since then, Jax wasn't seen on a WWE show until last week when she changed the landscape of the women's division.

