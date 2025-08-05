  • home icon
  • 37-Year-Old Champion's Promo Gets Abruptly Cut Off on WWE RAW After SummerSlam 2025

37-Year-Old Champion's Promo Gets Abruptly Cut Off on WWE RAW After SummerSlam 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 05, 2025 01:24 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
RAW is WWE's flagship show (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

A 37-year-old champion has been on fire in WWE right now as one of the more recent additions to the RAW roster. On the night after SummerSlam 2025, her promo was abruptly cut off for some reason.

That champion is none other than the incredible Naomi, who has been on fire recently. She picked up the biggest win of her career at SummerSlam 2025 when she retained the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. She pinned Ripley, effectively booting her out of the World Title picture for the foreseeable future.

During her promo on RAW, which took place during the ad break for some reason, 37-year-old Naomi made sure to trash New York and New Jersey, telling them not to come to her home state of Florida. She also took a dig at Stephanie Vaquer, her upcoming opponent. However, you can see in the tweet below how the segment was abruptly cut off.

It's unclear why WWE resorted to having their top Champion appear during an ad break instead of in a proper on-air segment. This was only available to view for those who watch RAW on Netflix.

Naomi hilariously referred to Stephanie Vaquer as "Stephanie Velcro," which isn't the first time somebody messed up the Chilean star's name, as Nikki Bella did something similar.

The Women's World Champion will likely tell the production team to proceed with caution.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

