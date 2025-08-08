37-Year-Old Ex-World Champion Leaving Wrestling for a While After Suffering 2 Strokes and Waking Up Unable to Walk

A 37-year-old multi-time World Champion has suffered a debilitating two strokes and has now provided a health update. The star woke up without being able to move the left side of his body as well.Jonathan Gresham, former ROH, CZW, Progress Wrestling, and WxW World Champion, has suffered multiple strokes at only 37 years of age. He took to his social media to reveal the details of what had happened. He said that two days prior, he woke up and could not walk. He added that it took him 30 minutes to dial the authorities, and he was finally able to, despite not being able to move the left side of his body.They informed him that they had done an MRI on him and he had two strokes, and he had a lot of tests run on him as well, with them theorizing that all of this could be a complication from a bad case of COVID, but no confirmation of the same. They also told him that they may never know the actual reason for the strokes.&quot;Two days ago, I woke up and couldn’t walk or move the left side of my body. I couldn’t see and could barely talk. It took me 30 minutes to dial 911, but I finally did. I woke up in the hospital, couldn’t remember what had happened. They told me they had done an MRI and I had two strokes. I’ve had a lot of tests run but everything has come back clean. They’re not sure what happened, and the only thing they said was it could have been a possible complication from a bad case of COVID I had a couple of weeks ago. They said we may never know the exact reason.&quot;He also stated he will be taking time away from wrestling to recover and get cleared.&quot;Needless to say, I will be taking the next 2-4 weeks off from wrestling to recover and get cleared fully by my neurologist.&quot;Ex-World Champion Jonathan Gresham is Married to WWE's Jordynne GraceJonathan Gresham is married to WWE's own Jordynne Grace. The former World Champion was caught being taken to the hospital on the couple's Ring doorbell camera. He was not even convinced that he'd had a stroke, but the video of himself made him realize that this was something that had happened.He admitted that this was not something that he ever worried would happen to him at this age.&quot;My wife saw me get carted off from the house on our Ring doorbell camera and somehow flew from Orlando to Atlanta in time that she was there when I woke up. I wasn’t fully convinced I had a stroke until she showed me this photo of how my face looked. I never thought this would be something for me to worry about at 37 years old. I will be back soon 🐙&quot;We at Sportskeeda wish the former World Champion a swift recovery.