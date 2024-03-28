37-year-old female star admits she made a botch slapping Triple H - "Ah f**k"

Triple H is one of the biggest figures in WWE, not only in its current era but since the late 90s. He's done everything he can in the company and has been involved in multiple angles. One female WWE star has now admitted that she made a big botch while slapping Triple H.

Becky Lynch recently released her new book Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl was released recently. In it, she has spoken of her journey to WWE as well as some of the biggest moments of her career.

Back in 2019, in the build-up to her WrestleMania Triple Threat match, every possible obstacle was being thrown in front of her character to make the journey that much more challenging. The authorities were against the 37-year-old star, and on an episode of SmackDown, Triple H confronted her.

Lynch, in typical fashion, slapped the taste out of his mouth, not caring that he was her boss. The Game insisted that she had to see a doctor and get medically cleared to face Ronda Rousey and that till then, she had to go home. Lynch had already attacked Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H got in her face and started insulting her. She slapped him, but unfortunately, when she did, she barely made contact with him.

In her book, Lynch admitted that she hardly made contact, and Triple H, being a professional, made her look as good as she did.

"As my hand got closer, I realized I had completely underestimated my own wingspan, missing the mark, with only the tips of my fingers gracefully fluttering against his cheek. Ah, f**k. God bless him, he’s a pro. He sold it like I clattered him, the crowd graciously cheering as if I had drawn blood and taken out an eye."

Becky Lynch now has another WrestleMania moment coming up, and this time, Triple H is not stopping her

The star is set to face Rhea Ripley this year at WrestleMania for her championship. She qualified to do so with the Elimination Chamber match and has now only to make it there.

While in the leadup, there's been a lot of involvement with Nia Jax. Lynch and Ripley are two of the most popular stars on WWE's female roster.

At this time, it's not certain which night they will be performing.

