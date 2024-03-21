37-year-old female star will never go back to WWE; calls it a 'sh*t show'

A top female star has made it known that she will never go back to WWE.

Ronda Rousey recently did a "Never Before Told" interview to promote her memoir, Our Fight. The Baddest Woman on the Planet was asked to share some BTS stuff from her book.

Ronda Rousey didn't mince her words one bit while answering the question. She took a massive shot at World Wrestling Entertainment in her response.

"Behind the scenes? How much of an absolute sh*t show it is at the WWE because they can't hold the story over my head and hold me hostage with my own career. I don't need anything from them and I don't intend on going back, so I can say everything that I think and feel while everybody else is still held captive by their organization," she said. [H/T Fightful]

Ronda Rousey's two WWE stints

Ronda Rousey signed with the global wrestling giant in late 2017 and made her first appearance at the Royal Rumble event. She then had an incredible one-year run in the company. In her first match, she teamed up with Kurt Angle, and the duo defeated Stephanie McMahon and Triple H at WrestleMania 34.

She defeated Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam 2018 to win the RAW Women's title and defended it against some of the biggest female stars in the company. She eventually lost the belt to Becky Lynch in the first-ever women's main event in WrestleMania history.

Rousey's second stint began at Royal Rumble 2022. She ended up winning the Women's Royal Rumble match and challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania 38. Unfortunately, Rousey lost to Flair at The Show of Shows. Rousey went on to win the title on two occasions that year.

At SummerSlam 2023, Rousey lost to Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match. It ended up being her last match in the company.

Do you agree with Rousey's comments about WWE? Sound off!

