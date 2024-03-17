37-year-old former champion open to returning to WWE for another run after 12 years for one sole reason

Former Divas Champion Kelly Kelly (aka Barbie Blank) is open to returning to WWE for one more run.

The 37-year-old signed with the Stamford-based company in 2006. Over the next six years, she became one of the top female superstars, holding the Divas Championship for over 100 days in 2011. Nevertheless, Kelly was released from her contract in September 2012.

During a virtual signing for RDP Promotions, the former Divas Champion addressed the possibility of her making a comeback. She revealed she was interested in having another run because she wants her children to watch her wrestle. Kelly welcomed her twins, Jaxon Matthew and Brooklyn Marie, last September.

"I would be open to a comeback… We'll see. I want my twins to come and watch me one day so…" [H/T - Post Wrestling]

Kelly Kelly had made several sporadic WWE appearances since her departure

Following her release from the Stamford-based company, the former Divas Champion made a few appearances on the independent circuit. Meanwhile, Kelly Kelly also made multiple sporadic appearances on WWE TV.

The 37-year-old competed in the 20-woman battle royal at Evolution in 2018. She also captured the 24/7 Championship during her appearance on the RAW Reunion episode in July 2019. Kelly also participated in three Women's Royal Rumble matches over the past six years.

Kelly Kelly last competed in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She entered at number four and lasted barely over a minute before getting eliminated by Sasha Banks.

Several former superstars, including Lita and Trish Stratus, have returned to the promotion for brief runs over the past few years. The Hall of Famers even teased another comeback to chase the Women's Tag Team Titles. It would be interesting to see if Kelly would do the same. It seems the fans are in for a good time with all the favorites looking to have a one more run in the Stamford-based promotion.

Poll : Do you want Kelly Kelly to make a comeback? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion