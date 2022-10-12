37-year-old former champion willing to return to WWE if Triple H calls him

Triple H has rehired several former superstars since replacing Vince McMahon as WWE's Head of Creative in July. Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, is open to joining the list of returning stars if The Game wants him back.

In April 2020, Cardona was handed his release from WWE after nearly 15 years with the company. The 37-year-old has worked for several promotions since then, including Game Changer Wrestling (GCW), IMPACT Wrestling, and the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).

In an interview with Metro's Alistair McGeorge, Cardona made it clear that he is happy with his career right now. However, he is not ruling out the possibility of returning to WWE one day:

"I'm not trying to get back to WWE," Cardona said. "But I'd lying if I said I never wanted to have a WrestleMania moment again, or I never wanted to wrestle at Madison Square Garden – of course I would. If Triple H called me right now, if I had that 203 – that's the area code for Stamford, Connecticut – of course I'd pick up. But right now, I'm focusing on being the best me possible, and having the most fun possible, and making the most money possible."

Performing as Zack Ryder, Cardona won the Intercontinental and United States Championships. He also held the WWE Tag Team Championship and RAW Tag Team Championship with Curt Hawkins.

Matt Cardona already has a goal in mind if Triple H wants him to return

Cody Rhodes immediately declared his intention to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship when he returned in April after a six-year absence.

Similarly, Matt Cardona would like to challenge for WWE's most prestigious title if Triple H is interested in rehiring him:

"Right now I'm trying to prove that you don't necessarily need to be in WWE or AEW to be a successful pro wrestler," Cardona continued. "But of course, the WWE Championship is something I think about every single day when I wake up, that is definitely always on my mind. I'd be lying if I said it wasn't. I think if you're in this business, to be a world champion is the goal you should have. And for me personally, it's the bees – the WWE Championship."

Cardona's only previous WWE Championship contest took place on the August 23, 2010, episode of RAW. He lost to Sheamus in a match lasting just 10 seconds.

