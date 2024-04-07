37-year-old former WWE Superstar appreciates Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill following WrestleMania XL

Last night at WWE WrestleMania Night One, Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill successfully defeated Damage CTRL's Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai. Following the event during the press conference, The Glow gave a shout-out to former superstar Alicia Fox.

The Six-Woman Tag Team Match at WrestleMania XL featured some incredible action. The bout began with the heel stable being in control, however soon the babyface team took over before Jade Cargill got a hot tag and dominated the bout. During the closing moments, Asuka accidentally spat the poison mist on Kairi allowing The EST to hit the KOD to The Empress, followed by Cargill delivering Jaded to Kai and picking up the victory.

During the press conference following Night One, Naomi spoke about her experience in the industry as a minority, as she stated how despite being a part of it, she felt isolated. She then referenced, former WWE Superstar Alicia Fox, and mentioned how the latter was the face of the company for almost six years before her.

Taking to social media, Fox reacted to the former Trinity Fatu's comment as she highly appreciated the trio's match at WrestleMania 40. She wrote:

"TRIN love you girl, great work ladies!"

Check out Alicia Fox's tweet below:

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair on working with Naomi and Jade Cargill

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently stated that she felt isolated when Naomi left the company in 2022.

Back in 2022, Belair, Naomi, and Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone) were champions on the main roster. The EST was the RAW Women's Champion and Boss and Glow were the Women's Tag Team Champions. However, in May of that year, Mone and the former Trinity Fatu walked out of the company due to creative differences. Bianca recently noted that she felt quite isolated in the promotion when Naomi and Banks departed Titanland.

The EST continued and stated that now that Naomi is back with the company and Cargill joining the promotion, she feels they are on the right path.

"What I will say is we were at a point where it was all three of us [Belair, Naomi & Mercedes Moné] and I just saw it becoming something so huge where we were all champions and I saw it as, this is the first time where I feel like it’s not just one of us, it’s three of us and now when people think about the women’s division, they’re gonna think about three Black women...Then it all kind of went away and I was the only one, and some people wanna be the only one but I felt like I was left by myself to do it by myself and it’s a lot of responsibility and so now where we have Jade Cargill coming in, and you have Naomi that’s come back, and I feel like we’re back on the right track," Bianca Belair said.

It would be exciting to see what plans the company has going forward for Belair, Naomi, and Cargill in the near future.

