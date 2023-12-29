37-year-old former WWE Superstar teases massive return to the company ahead of Royal Rumble  

Former WWE Superstar Alicia Fox recently teased returning to the company ahead of Royal Rumble 2024.

Fox was last seen inside the squared circle when she made a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble 2022 premium live event as the 21st entrant in the 30-woman match. She was eventually eliminated after lasting more than 6 minutes in the ring. On May, 1st, 2023 Fox confirmed her exit from the company, as she went on to compete on the independent circuit.

During a live session on her social media handle, Fox was asked if she would be interested in returning to the company again, and the former stated that although she isn't sure yet, but she might grab the opportunity if it came knocking.

Check out Alicia Fox's interaction with her fans below:

Alicia Fox detailed the reason she was treated poorly in WWE

Former WWE Superstar Alicia Fox detailed the reason why she was treated poorly in the company.

While speaking with Elijah Burke on The Pope's Point of View podcast, Fox mentioned that she now has a clear understanding of why she was not treated well during her initial days in the company.

She stated that she didn't initially know much about the history of professional wrestling.

"As long as that particular company has been doing blackface and our bosses have been doing these characters, it makes sense to me now why they were treating me like this. For me, I didn’t study the history of wrestling going forward. I lived that experience linearly. I did what they told me to do, I drove those hours. I was on a tour bus with my fiancé being driven around. I also wasn’t bringing camera crews in to exploit my friends on an already exploited agreement," she said.

Considering Fox's recent hint about potentially returning to WWE, it would be exciting for the fans to witness her inside the squared circle.

