37-year-old says he was due to be fired after Aleister Black match in WWE

Aleister Black was one of NXT's top stars during his time on the WWE brand between 2016 and 2019. In a recent interview, Cezar Bononi disclosed details about his first televised match against the current All Elite Wrestling talent.

Black, now known as Malakai Black in AEW, defeated Bononi on the May 10, 2017, episode of NXT. The 89-second contest ended with the Dutchman pinning his opponent after hitting his Black Mass finisher.

On Developmentally Speaking, Bononi recalled how WWE's higher-ups planned to fire him until they saw his impressive performance in the match:

"There was so many people saying to me that I was not gonna make it to TV ever," the 37-year-old said. "Then I had that opportunity [against Aleister Black]. It was a really good opportunity. To be honest, I was going to be fired the next day, but I did such a good job in that match. That saved my job." [10:48 – 11:04]

WWE usually releases several NXT talents every few months to make room for new developmental recruits. Bononi understood WWE's business model and had no issue with the reason given for his imminent departure:

"Cuts, just cuts. They had to cut, and I understand the business. It's all good. They just had to cut to get new people, and whoever's not giving good results, they cut. That's how business works. Never thought it was something personal or whatever," said Bononi. [11:09 – 11:25]

After losing to Aleister Black, Bononi competed in another six televised matches in 2017. He went on to receive the NXT Future Star of the Year Award.

Cezar Bononi grateful to be given Aleister Black match opportunity

Despite catching the eye with his early NXT matches, Cezar Bononi struggled to receive regular television time. He was released in 2020 and later wrestled for AEW, mostly appearing on AEW Dark.

Looking back, Bononi admits he had not done enough to impress the right people backstage before sharing the ring with Aleister Black:

"I was not delivering what was necessary as well. I totally understand the business side of that. But the good thing is I got at least one chance to do something, and I did it good," he said. [11:26 – 11:38]

Bononi's final televised WWE match ended in defeat against Keith Lee on the May 15, 2019, episode of NXT.

