37-year-old star apologizes to Liv Morgan to reduce tensions between the two after recent mix-up on RAW

A WWE Superstar and former Women's Champion recently issued a public apology to Liv Morgan

The star in question is the Women's Elimination Chamber winner Becky Lynch. This week on RAW, Nia Jax launched a vicious sneak attack on Becky after The Man had a confrontation with Rhea Ripley. Lynch got her payback when Jax was in a singles match against Liv. She emerged from nowhere and beat down Nia during the match. This led to a disqualification win for Jax, much to the chagrin of Morgan.

This week on WWE's The Bump, Becky took the opportunity to apologize to Liv. She claimed that she was overcome by rage after The Irresistible Force launched a sneak attack on her. The Man felt she needed to get even with Jax that same evening, leading to her running interference during Morgan's match:

"I know Liv had some words for me. And this is not something I say very often but I'm sorry. I'm sorry Liv. I just, I have that Irish rage. I have rage and I have impulse and when it all comes to me, then I have to do something." [From 21:35 to 22:03]

Liv Morgan lashed out at Becky Lynch after Monday Night RAW

This week on RAW Talk, WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley caught up with Liv Morgan. The star was irate with the way things had been going for her of late.

She called out The Man for interfering in her match against Nia Jax. However, she made it clear that the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour was just getting started, and things were far from over. She reiterated that her main focus was still on Rhea Ripley and the Women's World Championship.

