37-year-old star defeats Imperium member ahead of his title match against Gunther

On the latest episode of RAW, Chad Gable collided with Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match ahead of his Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther next week.

The Ring General defended his title against The Alpha Academy member last week, and the latter won the bout via count-out. He became the first person to defeat the former on the main roster. However, since titles can't change hands via count-outs, Gunther remained the champion.

On the red brand this week, The Ring General stood on the announce table and addressed his loss. He stated that Gable didn't win anything last week, but he'll be able to win something when they face each other for the IC Title next Monday night.

Chad Gable then came out and vowed to dethrone Gunther for the IC Title. He then called Ludwig Kaiser into the ring for their scheduled match. During the bout, Gable slammed Kaiser on the mat with several suplexes. He wanted to go for another one, but the latter broke it up with a headbutt and sent Chad into the ringpost.

Later on, Chad Gable hit Ludwig with a bridging German suplex and was about to win the match, but Giovanni Vinci attacked him, leading to a disqualification. Imperium then proceeded to attack Otis and Chad Gable. Gable tried to fight back, but a powerbomb from The Ring General kept him down.

