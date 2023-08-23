37-year-old star is a 'future world champion' after WWE RAW showing, according to Kurt Angle

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has backed current Superstar Chad Gable to be a World Champion in the future.

Fans have made comparisons between Angle and Gable for some time now. From their style of wrestling, former Olympian background to their in-ring gear, it seems pretty understandable where the comparisons arise. However, Gable hasn't been able to establish himself as the top star in the company like the legendary Hall of Famer.

As the Master of the Alpha Academy, Gable has been able to reinvent himself and has since been on the rise. He is involved in a feud with the current Intercontinental Champion, Gunther. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Gable faced the Ring General for the title.

It was a tremendous hard-hitting contest in which Gable emerged victorious via count-out. After the match, a fan shared a post on Twitter, stating that Gable should be a future World Champion, to which Kurt Angle agreed.

Gable became the first man to defeat Gunther in singles competition since the latter's main roster debut last year. Though he technically won the match, The Ring General still retained the championship due to the count-out rules. It will be interesting to see if he gets another shot at the title shortly.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle's documentary gets a release date

Kurt Angle's documentary titled 'Angle' will be released on September 2 on the Peacock streaming service.

Angle revealed that the documentary would focus on his amateur wrestling career and his famous Gold Medal win at the 1996 Olympics.

In an interview with the Pennsylvania Western University, the director of the movie, Alex Perry, opened up about why he wanted to make the documentary.

"When I was growing up, Kurt was my favorite WWE Superstar. When I found out that his WWE gimmick was based on his real-life story of his pre-WWE years — specifically, winning a gold medal with a 'broken freakin' neck' — I found that story to be incredibly fertile ground to explore," he said. [ H/T Wrestling Inc.]

The documentary's release date was announced on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

