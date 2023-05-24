37-year-old star hints at leaving WWE if he loses at Night of Champions

In a heartfelt Twitter video, WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali hinted at leaving the company if he doesn't beat Gunther at Night of Champions.

On RAW this past week, Mustafa Ali cut a passionate promo about his upcoming match with Gunther at Night of Champions. He was rudely interrupted by none other than The Beast Brock Lesnar, who told him to "get a life."

Ali later took to Twitter and shared a video with the WWE Universe. In the clip, he made it clear that if he can't defeat Gunther at Night of Champions, he doesn't deserve to be in the company. Check out an excerpt from his promo:

"At Night of Champions, if I can't be great, if I can't be a champion, then I don't deserve to be here. This Saturday, either my dream finally comes true, or my dream dies. And if it's gonna die, then I'm gonna die with it." [1:43 to 2:09]

Mustafa Ali has quite a challenge ahead of him at WWE Night of Champions

It certainly seems like Mustafa Ali is hinting that he will leave the company if he doesn't become the Intercontinental Champion at Night of Champions. Ali will have to go through hell and give his absolute best if he wants to win gold at the Saudi Arabia PLE.

Gunther is one of the most dominant superstars of the modern era. He has held the Intercontinental title for almost a year at this point. No one has been able to dethrone him for the prestigious belt so far. At WrestleMania 39, Gunther managed to beat two former WWE Champions, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, to retain his Intercontinental title.

Night of Champions is mere days away. Mustafa Ali's Twitter promo has made two things pretty clear- fans are in for an epic singles match in Saudi Arabia, and Ali will do everything in his power to win the coveted belt.

Do you think Mustafa Ali stands a chance against Gunther? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please give a H/T and credit Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from the article.

Vince Russo wants Adam Pearce to be replaced by an injured WWE star. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes