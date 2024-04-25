37-year-old star publicly takes shot at his old name that WWE gave him during RAW debut

A current superstar has taken a jibe at WWE for changing his name following his main roster call-up.

After a three-year stint in WWE NXT, Dijak was called up to the main roster in 2020. He came up as a member of Retribution, and his name was changed to T-Bar.

Fans are aware that Retribution is universally considered one of the biggest flops in the history of the promotion. The stable is regarded by many as the lowest point of the pandemic era in WWE. Dijak himself has taken shots at his run with Retributon on many occasions.

Popular female star Fallon Henley recently responded to a report stating that she might be in for a call-up. The report was credited to Xero News, who squashed it immediately in a reply to Henley's tweet. Henley's tweet also received a response from Dijak, who has been doing incredibly well for himself on NXT for quite some time now. He ended up taking a shot at his name being changed to T-Bar upon his main roster call-up in 2020.

Expand Tweet

Dijak on what he learned from WWE's infamous stable, Retribution

Earlier this year, Dijak posted a tweet looking back at his time as a member of Retribution. He made it clear that the stable was 'awful' and then added that it taught him to "fight for everything."

“Obviously I s***post a lot, especially about T-Bar and Retribution, and deservedly so because it was awful… BUT, I’ll say this. It taught us perspective, how to endure, how to appreciate, and how to fight for everything. Take something valuable from every experience. We did.”

Expand Tweet

After Retribution's demise, Dijak spent a long time being relegated to Main Event. He made his way back to NXT in late 2022 and has been doing quite possibly the best work of his career since then.