37-year-old star shoots on Roman Reigns; calls him a "lifelong investment by WWE"

WWE star Cody Rhodes recently shared his thoughts on Roman Reigns and the work the Tribal Chief has done over the last couple of years as champion.

Rhodes and Roman are destined to collide in the main event of WrestleMania 39. The match was made official when the former AEW TNT Champion returned from injury at the Royal Rumble and won the 30-man battle royal.

In an exclusive interview with WrestleJoy, Rhodes mentioned that he held Reigns in the highest regard. He suggested that The Tribal Chief was the biggest star in the business, but his success only came after years of WWE relentlessly pushing him to the fans.

"It’s ironic coming from Roman [Reigns], who is a lifelong investment by WWE. That investment is absolutely paying off. But it just started paying off. I’ve talked about him with the greatest of reverence and respect because I know how absolutely dang special he is in our world."

Rhodes added that at the end of the day, it is Reigns' job as champion to prove that he is everything he claims to be.

"Either way, it really shouldn’t matter because as champion, you're proving to everyone that you are everything you say you are. I feel I’m everything I say I am as the American Nightmare. So it is up to the fans to decide the verdict on these trials, on my story, and the journey." [H/T WrestleJoy]

Roman Reigns went all out on Cody Rhodes on RAW

This past Monday, Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief was in a dismissive mood as he cut a brutal promo on his challenger.

Reigns claimed that Cody was only a professional wrestler while he was a fighter and a megastar. The Head of the Table also called to attention Cody's past. He said that the second-generation superstar ran away whenever things got difficult, referencing Rhodes' unsuccessful stint as Stardust and the second half of his run with AEW.

Reigns predicted that Cody would not complete his story and would rather meet with defeat once again at WrestleMania. The former AEW star clapped back and stated that Roman Reigns would be left without anyone by his side as The Bloodline will leave once he is no longer champion.

With tensions brewing between the two top superstars in the company, it remains to be seen who will have the last laugh.

