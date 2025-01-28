37-year-old star tells Logan Paul to win the Royal Rumble just so he can embarrass him at WrestleMania 41

Logan Paul made his return to Monday Night RAW as an official superstar of the red brand - as he came to Netflix while Damian Priest went the other way. He confronted two top-tier stars, one of whom said he wanted Logan Paul to win the Rumble just so he could embarrass him.

This week on RAW, there was an amazing segment between Seth Rollins and Gunther. The World Heavyweight Champion told The Visionary that while he was the best at one point, he isn't the best in WWE anymore. It was a tease of a big future match that we can't help but feel is inevitable, whether at WrestleMania or elsewhere.

Logan Paul interrupted the two top stars and got Dominik Mysterio-level heat from the crowd - something he fully embraced. Gunther clearly found it hard to take him seriously, and while he first told Rollins that he wanted him to win the Rumble so he could beat him at WrestleMania, he quickly changed his mind. The 37-year-old World Heavyweight Champion told The Maverick that he hopes to see him win the Rumble instead so he can embarrass him and wipe that "stupid smile" off his face.

Trending

Expand Tweet

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

It was a great segment, and to his credit, Logan Paul was fantastic on the mic and appeared to embrace the heat he was getting.

Even the reaction that Gunther had when Logan interrupted was one to remember.

Expand Tweet

The megastar's addition to the Royal Rumble match continues to make it one of the most stacked and star-studded Rumble in the 21st century.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback