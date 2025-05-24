  • home icon
  • WWE
  • NJPW
  • 37-year-old star will leave pro wrestling in six months; feels he hasn't accomplished anything

37-year-old star will leave pro wrestling in six months; feels he hasn't accomplished anything

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified May 24, 2025 05:02 GMT
The star pictured with his kid (via his Instagram)
The star pictured with his kid (via his Instagram)

A beloved star has announced his upcoming exit from pro wrestling in a new post on his official X/Twitter handle. Wrestling veteran Tony Deppen will leave the business in about six months, as per his announcement.

Ad

Tony Deppen has been a pro wrestler for about 20 years now and is one of the most popular stars on the independent scene. He has worked for a long list of promotions over the years, including Beyond, GCW, and NJPW.

In a new post on X/Twitter, Tony Deppen wrote that he's going to leave pro wrestling in six months. Check out his post below:

"I’ve debated this for a long time, but I’m 99.9% sure these last 6 months will be my last months in wrestling. I have a decent amount of stuff going on, but let’s have some fun and make some magic these last few months."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Ad

In response to a fan who asked if he was retiring, Deppen said one needs to accomplish something to retire, and that he's simply leaving.

Ad

What does pro wrestling mean to Tony Deppen?

Back in 2019, Tony Deppen sat down for an interview with If You Don’t Know, Now You Know. He answered several questions and also opened up about what wrestling means to him. Here's what he said:

"Wrestling means a way to actively express myself through art. In reality I’m a quiet, glasses wearing guy that you’d mistaken for an accountant or something. So I’m about to go out there and be the opposite of who I am; almost like I try to be someone I wish I was. Plus it’s a good outlet to get out your frustrations. It’s also been a way that me, a poor kid from a shit*y town in pa , is able to travel and see the entire United States on someone else’s dime. Which rules." (H/T Wrestling Council Illustrated)

Deppen is one of the most beloved stars in the pro wrestling business and has amassed a dedicated fan following over the years. His fans certainly won't be thrilled with this sudden announcement. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Deppen nothing but the best for his future as he prepares to leave wrestling.

About the author
Abhilash Mendhe

Abhilash Mendhe

Twitter icon

Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.

Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.

He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.

Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications