37-year-old star will leave pro wrestling in six months; feels he hasn't accomplished anything

A beloved star has announced his upcoming exit from pro wrestling in a new post on his official X/Twitter handle. Wrestling veteran Tony Deppen will leave the business in about six months, as per his announcement.

Tony Deppen has been a pro wrestler for about 20 years now and is one of the most popular stars on the independent scene. He has worked for a long list of promotions over the years, including Beyond, GCW, and NJPW.

In a new post on X/Twitter, Tony Deppen wrote that he's going to leave pro wrestling in six months. Check out his post below:

"I’ve debated this for a long time, but I’m 99.9% sure these last 6 months will be my last months in wrestling. I have a decent amount of stuff going on, but let’s have some fun and make some magic these last few months."

In response to a fan who asked if he was retiring, Deppen said one needs to accomplish something to retire, and that he's simply leaving.

What does pro wrestling mean to Tony Deppen?

Back in 2019, Tony Deppen sat down for an interview with If You Don’t Know, Now You Know. He answered several questions and also opened up about what wrestling means to him. Here's what he said:

"Wrestling means a way to actively express myself through art. In reality I’m a quiet, glasses wearing guy that you’d mistaken for an accountant or something. So I’m about to go out there and be the opposite of who I am; almost like I try to be someone I wish I was. Plus it’s a good outlet to get out your frustrations. It’s also been a way that me, a poor kid from a shit*y town in pa , is able to travel and see the entire United States on someone else’s dime. Which rules." (H/T Wrestling Council Illustrated)

Deppen is one of the most beloved stars in the pro wrestling business and has amassed a dedicated fan following over the years. His fans certainly won't be thrilled with this sudden announcement. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Deppen nothing but the best for his future as he prepares to leave wrestling.

